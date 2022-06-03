BitCore (BTX) Market Cap Achieves $1.83 Million

BitCore (BTX) traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 3rd. BitCore has a total market capitalization of $1.83 million and $185,197.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BitCore has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BitCore coin can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000339 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,772.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,760.13 or 0.05911877 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000270 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00016411 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.37 or 0.00209492 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $182.32 or 0.00612362 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $188.99 or 0.00634778 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.42 or 0.00071928 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00004314 BTC.

BitCore Coin Profile

BTX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,617,495 coins and its circulating supply is 18,116,536 coins. BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitCore is bitcore.cc . The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCore is a Bitcoin-based cryptocurrency created through a snapshot and airdrop process. Bitcore has 10 MB blocks with Segwit enabled which allows for the network to handle about 17.6 billion transactions per year. It also features an ASIC resistant pow algorithm, Timetravel10, and a difficult adjustment called 64_15 that ensures that there is no more than a 15 percent change in difficulty within a 64 block period. “

Buying and Selling BitCore

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitCore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

