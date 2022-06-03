Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Bitfarms to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BITF opened at $1.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $390.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Bitfarms has a twelve month low of $1.61 and a twelve month high of $9.36.

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.08). Bitfarms had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 18.88%. The business had revenue of $59.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.60 million. Analysts anticipate that Bitfarms will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BITF. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Bitfarms during the second quarter valued at about $817,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bitfarms during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bitfarms during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Bitfarms by 59.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 7,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in Bitfarms in the third quarter worth $259,000. 17.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in North America. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

