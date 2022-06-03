BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0779 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.
BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.1% per year over the last three years.
Shares of HYT stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $10.42. 280,849 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 447,550. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.01. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund has a twelve month low of $9.53 and a twelve month high of $12.69.
About BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund (Get Rating)
BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.
