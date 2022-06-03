BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0995 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

CII traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,710. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund has a one year low of $17.70 and a one year high of $22.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.37.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 25.0% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $259,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 8.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 147.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 12,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund in the first quarter worth $484,000.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

