BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0995 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.
BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
CII traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,710. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund has a one year low of $17.70 and a one year high of $22.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.37.
About BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund (Get Rating)
BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
