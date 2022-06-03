BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:BDJ)

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.056 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust alerts:

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust stock opened at $9.67 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.70. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 52 week low of $8.81 and a 52 week high of $10.69.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.