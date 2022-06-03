BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:BOE)

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.063 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.7% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE BOE opened at $10.73 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.39. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $12.82.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOE. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 3.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,466,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,605,000 after buying an additional 189,660 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,448,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,184,000 after buying an additional 183,228 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 30.1% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 640,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,244,000 after buying an additional 148,285 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 6.0% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,026,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,610,000 after buying an additional 58,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust in the first quarter valued at $479,000.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

