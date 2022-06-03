BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (BGT) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 0.4% annually over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE BGT opened at $11.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.90. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a 12 month low of $10.98 and a 12 month high of $14.74.
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRoack Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock Financial Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe while focusing on the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.
