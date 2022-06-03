BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (BGT) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 0.4% annually over the last three years.

Get BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE BGT opened at $11.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.90. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a 12 month low of $10.98 and a 12 month high of $14.74.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGT. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 76.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 365,779 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,704,000 after purchasing an additional 158,840 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 16.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 361,948 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,614,000 after purchasing an additional 51,296 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust during the first quarter worth about $252,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 3.8% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 485,043 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,184,000 after acquiring an additional 17,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $199,000.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRoack Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock Financial Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe while focusing on the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.