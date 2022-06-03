BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) Announces $0.21 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.213 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 0.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get BlackRock Health Sciences Trust alerts:

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust stock opened at $43.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.96. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has a 52-week low of $40.75 and a 52-week high of $49.76.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 139,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,771,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 127,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,813,000 after acquiring an additional 18,288 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 5,444 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the health sciences and related sectors, which include businesses involved in researching, developing, producing, distributing or delivering medical, dental, optical, pharmaceutical or biotechnology products, supplies, equipment, or services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Health Sciences Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.