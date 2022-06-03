BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) Announces $0.21 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.213 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.
BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 0.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
BlackRock Health Sciences Trust stock opened at $43.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.96. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has a 52-week low of $40.75 and a 52-week high of $49.76.
BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the health sciences and related sectors, which include businesses involved in researching, developing, producing, distributing or delivering medical, dental, optical, pharmaceutical or biotechnology products, supplies, equipment, or services.
