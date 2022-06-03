Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.062 per share on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

NYSE:BTT opened at $23.43 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.83 and a 200-day moving average of $24.34. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 52 week low of $21.73 and a 52 week high of $27.08.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 142,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,703,000 after purchasing an additional 14,353 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 356,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,235,000 after purchasing an additional 16,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

