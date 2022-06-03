Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE:BCX opened at $11.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.18. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a twelve month low of $8.24 and a twelve month high of $11.62.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 64.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,256 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the third quarter valued at about $101,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the first quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the first quarter worth about $168,000.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

