BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (BBN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 on June 30th

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.123 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Get BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust alerts:

Shares of BBN stock opened at $19.79 on Friday. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 12 month low of $19.16 and a 12 month high of $27.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.78.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,758,519 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $45,334,000 after purchasing an additional 39,539 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 5.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,394,199 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $30,701,000 after purchasing an additional 74,920 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 482,163 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,623,000 after acquiring an additional 33,629 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the fourth quarter worth $2,221,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 59.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 54,729 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 20,360 shares in the last quarter.

About BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (Get Rating)

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.