Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) Director Kenneth B. Lerer Sells 231,741 Shares of Stock

Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Rating) Director Kenneth B. Lerer sold 231,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.34, for a total value of $1,700,978.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 168,488 shares in the company, valued at $1,236,701.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ:BLDE opened at $7.34 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.75. Blade Air Mobility, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.32 and a 52 week high of $11.99.
A number of research firms have commented on BLDE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blade Air Mobility from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Blade Air Mobility from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.04.
Blade Air Mobility Company Profile (Get Rating)
Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States. It provides its services through charter and by-the-seat flights using helicopters, jets, turboprops, and amphibious seaplanes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
