Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) Director Kenneth B. Lerer Sells 231,741 Shares of Stock

Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Rating) Director Kenneth B. Lerer sold 231,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.34, for a total value of $1,700,978.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 168,488 shares in the company, valued at $1,236,701.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:BLDE opened at $7.34 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.75. Blade Air Mobility, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.32 and a 52 week high of $11.99.

Get Blade Air Mobility alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on BLDE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blade Air Mobility from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Blade Air Mobility from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.04.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stansberry Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Blade Air Mobility by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 174,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 12,058 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Blade Air Mobility by 18.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 224,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 35,047 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility during the first quarter worth about $546,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blade Air Mobility in the first quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 12.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,730,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,181,000 after purchasing an additional 302,362 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Blade Air Mobility Company Profile (Get Rating)

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States. It provides its services through charter and by-the-seat flights using helicopters, jets, turboprops, and amphibious seaplanes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Blade Air Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blade Air Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.