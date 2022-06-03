Blue Star Foods (OTCMKTS:BSFC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blue Star Foods (OTCMKTS:BSFC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Blue Star Foods Corp. is an integrated ESG seafood company which processes, packages and sells seafood products. Blue Star Foods Corp. is based in Miami, Florida. “

OTCMKTS:BSFC opened at $1.38 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.02. Blue Star Foods has a 52-week low of $1.06 and a 52-week high of $8.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Blue Star Foods ( OTCMKTS:BSFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Blue Star Foods had a negative net margin of 24.83% and a negative return on equity of 43.03%. As a group, research analysts predict that Blue Star Foods will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Star Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Star Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Star Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Star Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Blue Star Foods during the 1st quarter worth $1,926,000. 0.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blue Star Foods Company Profile (Get Rating)

Blue Star Foods Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as a marine protein company in the United States and Canada. The company imports, packages, and sells refrigerated pasteurized various crab meats sourced primarily from Southeast Asia; and other premium seafood products. It sells its products primarily to food service distributors, as well as wholesalers, retail establishments, and seafood distributors under the Blue Star, Pacifika, Oceanica, Crab & Go Premium Seafood, Lubkin, First Choice, Good Stuff, Coastal Pride Fresh, and Little Cedar Falls brands.

