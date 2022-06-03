Bluefin Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 35,000 ROC Energy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ROCAU)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ROC Energy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ROCAU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Condor Capital Management purchased a new stake in ROC Energy Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ROC Energy Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ROC Energy Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $422,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ROC Energy Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $758,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of ROC Energy Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $850,000.

Shares of ROC Energy Acquisition stock opened at $10.07 on Friday. ROC Energy Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.94 and a 12-month high of $11.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.09.

ROC Energy Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the upstream oil and gas sector in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

