Bluefin Capital Management LLC Invests $418,000 in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Clorox in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Clorox by 185.2% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Clorox in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Clorox in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. boosted its holdings in Clorox by 119.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. 77.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $154.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $123.00 to $126.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $127.00 to $123.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.64.

In related news, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 585 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total value of $90,575.55. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,676,855.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $141.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $127.02 and a 12 month high of $191.75. The company has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.30, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $146.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.62.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.34. Clorox had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 92.98%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

