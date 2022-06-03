Bluefin Capital Management LLC Makes New $521,000 Investment in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,590,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 69,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,340,000 after acquiring an additional 27,067 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $667,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,406,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $523,968,000 after acquiring an additional 100,835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ STLD opened at $84.98 on Friday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.54 and a 1-year high of $100.37. The company has a market cap of $16.03 billion, a PE ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.27.

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.58 by $0.44. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 69.88%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.02%.

Steel Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, February 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 8.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $114.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.25.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

