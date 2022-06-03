Bluefin Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:LMACU)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:LMACU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 28,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aries Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $148,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Liberty Media Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $295,000. Wolverine Trading LLC increased its stake in Liberty Media Acquisition by 88.6% in the third quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 27,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 13,005 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors increased its stake in Liberty Media Acquisition by 9.3% in the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 105,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Investments LP increased its stake in Liberty Media Acquisition by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Symmetry Investments LP now owns 137,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 22,957 shares during the period.

Get Liberty Media Acquisition alerts:

Shares of Liberty Media Acquisition stock opened at $10.02 on Friday. Liberty Media Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $11.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.29.

Liberty Media Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMACU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:LMACU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Media Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Media Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.