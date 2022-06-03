Bluefin Capital Management LLC Sells 31,339 Shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) by 39.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 31,339 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 134.1% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,059 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 45.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

Shares of NYSE PAA opened at $11.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.49. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 52-week low of $8.64 and a 52-week high of $12.38.

Plains All American Pipeline ( NYSE:PAA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $13.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.15 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The business’s revenue was up 63.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a $0.2175 dividend. This is an increase from Plains All American Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 378.26%.

PAA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 16th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Plains All American Pipeline presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.46.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile (Get Rating)

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.