Bluefin Capital Management LLC Takes Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 1,172.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock opened at $211.18 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.28. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $198.69 and a 12-month high of $279.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46. The stock has a market cap of $62.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.61.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.27 by ($0.15). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 405.72%. The company had revenue of $14.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.54%.

In related news, SVP Michael R. Mcalevey purchased 1,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $218.56 per share, for a total transaction of $242,601.60. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,601.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrea B. Smith purchased 1,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $213.63 per share, with a total value of $247,810.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,239 shares in the company, valued at $478,317.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 91,370 shares of company stock valued at $19,373,375 and have sold 14,380 shares valued at $3,723,203. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HCA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $265.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. TheStreet raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $227.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $261.82.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

