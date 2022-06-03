BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) Receives $104.25 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $104.25.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of BlueLinx from $104.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BlueLinx in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of BlueLinx from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of BlueLinx from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

Get BlueLinx alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BlueLinx by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 540,929 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,883,000 after buying an additional 38,787 shares during the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L boosted its stake in BlueLinx by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 477,892 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,359,000 after purchasing an additional 22,919 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of BlueLinx by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 170,117 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,228,000 after acquiring an additional 13,165 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlueLinx by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 160,467 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 123,637 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,888,000 after purchasing an additional 53,217 shares in the last quarter. 81.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BXC stock traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 580 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,928. The company has a market cap of $835.40 million, a PE ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.20 and its 200-day moving average is $79.79. BlueLinx has a 12 month low of $35.00 and a 12 month high of $100.01.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $13.19 earnings per share for the quarter. BlueLinx had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 107.29%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter.

BlueLinx Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial building products in the United States. The company distributes specialty products comprising engineered wood, industrial products, cedar, moulding, siding, metal, and insulation products; and structural products include lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, spruce, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support in construction projects.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlueLinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlueLinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.