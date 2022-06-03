BMO Capital Markets Lowers Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) to Market Perform

BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has $40.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior price target of $52.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com lowered Vornado Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Vornado Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They set an underperform rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.43.

Shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock opened at $34.08 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.69. The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 52.43 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $32.48 and a 12 month high of $50.91.

Vornado Realty Trust ( NYSE:VNO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.08. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 11.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.22%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 326.16%.

In other news, Director Michael D. Fascitelli sold 119,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $4,998,627.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,100,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,185,928.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 22.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 179,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,097,000 after purchasing an additional 32,822 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 298.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 17,839 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,518,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,500,000 after acquiring an additional 121,994 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 17.6% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 7,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 11.8% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 74,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,868 shares in the last quarter. 82.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

