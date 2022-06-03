BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (DSM) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 13th

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 13th.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund stock opened at $6.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.38. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund has a 52 week low of $6.17 and a 52 week high of $8.59.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 270,350 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 45,357 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 178,616 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 72,572 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund during the first quarter worth about $1,262,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,208,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 88,197 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 12,750 shares during the period. 27.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from federal income tax.

