Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$62.33.

BEI.UN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$58.00 to C$62.50 in a report on Monday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$56.25 to C$61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$70.00 to C$68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$69.00 to C$68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

Get Boardwalk REIT alerts:

In other Boardwalk REIT news, Senior Officer Brian Robinson bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$47.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$470,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 26,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,245,225.30.

BEI.UN traded down C$0.34 on Friday, reaching C$50.27. The stock had a trading volume of 44,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,451. Boardwalk REIT has a 12-month low of C$39.14 and a 12-month high of C$61.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$53.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$54.98. The company has a market cap of C$2.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.79.

Boardwalk REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boardwalk REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boardwalk REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.