Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.41-$6.41 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.74 billion-$1.74 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.54 billion.Boot Barn also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $1.14-$1.14 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $109.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $162.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $121.67.

Shares of Boot Barn stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.06. 2,798 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 908,502. Boot Barn has a 1 year low of $65.79 and a 1 year high of $134.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.69 and its 200 day moving average is $99.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.80.

Boot Barn ( NYSE:BOOT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. Boot Barn had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 36.19%. The business had revenue of $383.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.02 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Boot Barn’s quarterly revenue was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Boot Barn will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boot Barn news, Director Peter Starrett bought 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $80.89 per share, with a total value of $97,068.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,531.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Hazen sold 1,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.69, for a total transaction of $72,492.03. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,021,624.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,180 shares of company stock valued at $2,152,991 over the last 90 days. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Boot Barn by 161.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

