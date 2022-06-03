Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.41-$6.41 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.74 billion-$1.74 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.54 billion.Boot Barn also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $1.14-$1.14 EPS.
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $109.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $162.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $121.67.
Shares of Boot Barn stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.06. 2,798 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 908,502. Boot Barn has a 1 year low of $65.79 and a 1 year high of $134.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.69 and its 200 day moving average is $99.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.80.
In other Boot Barn news, Director Peter Starrett bought 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $80.89 per share, with a total value of $97,068.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,531.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Hazen sold 1,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.69, for a total transaction of $72,492.03. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,021,624.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,180 shares of company stock valued at $2,152,991 over the last 90 days. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Boot Barn by 161.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000.
About Boot Barn (Get Rating)
Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.
