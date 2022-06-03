Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) Stock Price Up 3.1%

Boralex Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRLXF – Get Rating) rose 3.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $31.37 and last traded at $31.37. Approximately 256 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 1,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.43.

BRLXF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Desjardins increased their target price on Boralex from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Boralex from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. TD Securities upped their price objective on Boralex from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Boralex from C$48.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on Boralex from C$45.25 to C$42.75 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.63.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.81 and a 200 day moving average of $28.58.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had interests in 90 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,032 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 244 MW; and one thermal power station with an installed capacity of 35 MW.

