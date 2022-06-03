Bottos (BTO) Trading 6.6% Higher Over Last Week

Bottos (BTO) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 2nd. In the last seven days, Bottos has traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bottos has a market cap of $336,882.98 and approximately $18,961.00 worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bottos coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bottos alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30,388.99 or 1.00001852 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003292 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003291 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002025 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001646 BTC.

Bottos Coin Profile

Bottos (CRYPTO:BTO) is a coin. Bottos’ official Twitter account is @bottos_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bottos is www.bottos.org . Bottos’ official message board is medium.com/bottos

According to CryptoCompare, “Bottos is an Ethereum-based AI data sharing network. BTO is an ERC20 token powering Bottos' network. “

Bottos Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bottos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bottos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bottos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bottos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bottos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.