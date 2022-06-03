Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a payout ratio of 10.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Braemar Hotels & Resorts to earn $0.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.3%.

BHR stock opened at $6.04 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.54. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $4.18 and a 12 month high of $6.73. The company has a market cap of $430.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.89 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.80.

In other news, CFO Deric S. Eubanks sold 31,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total transaction of $176,824.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Monty J. Bennett acquired 44,444 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,990.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 44,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $999,990. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 34,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,386 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,552 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 1,348.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 22,716 shares during the last quarter. 68.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

