BrandShield Systems (LON:BRSD) Shares Down 1.7%

Shares of BrandShield Systems Plc (LON:BRSD – Get Rating) were down 1.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 8.50 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 8.75 ($0.11). Approximately 60,883 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 212,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.90 ($0.11).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of BrandShield Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

The stock has a market cap of £11.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 9.69 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 12.85.

BrandShield Systems Plc provides digital brand protection and online threat hunting services. Its software solutions protect customers from phishing, executive impersonation, counterfeiting, social media fraud, and trademark infringement, as well as cover PPC ad protection and affiliate monitoring. The company's solutions cover websites, marketplaces, social media platforms, mobile applications, and paid ads.

