Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.42-$3.42 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $31.42 billion-$31.42 billion.

Shares of OTCMKTS BRDCY traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.10. The company had a trading volume of 57,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,419. Bridgestone has a 1-year low of $17.24 and a 1-year high of $24.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.24.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bridgestone from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bridgestone from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Bridgestone Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells tires and rubber products. It operates through two segments, Tires and Diversified Products. The company offers tires and tire tubes for passenger cars, trucks, buses, construction and mining vehicles, industrial machinery, agricultural machinery, aircraft, motorcycles, scooters, etc.; automotive parts; retreading materials and services; automotive maintenance and repair services; tire raw materials; and other tire-related products.

