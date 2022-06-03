Bridgewater Associates LP Acquires 16,483 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) by 141.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 16,483 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in UDR were worth $1,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of UDR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of UDR by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UDR by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UDR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of UDR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded UDR from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on UDR from $61.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on UDR from $63.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on UDR from $63.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on UDR in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.60.

NYSE:UDR opened at $48.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.78. UDR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.97 and a 52-week high of $61.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a PE ratio of 94.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.77.

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.51). UDR had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 4.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that UDR, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. This is a positive change from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. UDR’s payout ratio is currently 298.05%.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

