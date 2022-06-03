Bridgewater Associates LP Boosts Stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Sempra were worth $2,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sempra during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Sempra by 1,763.6% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sempra by 54.8% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Sempra by 171.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sempra during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on SRE shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Sempra from $168.00 to $164.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Mizuho upped their price target on Sempra from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sempra in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Sempra in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Sempra from $142.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.67.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 30,796 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total transaction of $4,996,035.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE SRE opened at $162.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $165.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.07. Sempra has a twelve month low of $119.56 and a twelve month high of $173.28.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.05. Sempra had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Sempra will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.145 per share. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 6th. Sempra’s payout ratio is presently 144.48%.

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

