Bridgewater Associates LP Buys New Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 35,517 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,579,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 48,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 11,295 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 452.5% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 127,606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,872,000 after acquiring an additional 104,509 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 227.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 97,887 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,737,000 after acquiring an additional 68,004 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 16,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 64,559 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 3,013 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on ACGL. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $47.47 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $36.53 and a 1 year high of $50.73.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 13.18%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Brian S. Posner bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.23 per share, with a total value of $38,460.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,460. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Francois Morin sold 12,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total transaction of $572,592.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

About Arch Capital Group (Get Rating)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.