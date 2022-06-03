Bridgewater Associates LP Cuts Position in Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB)

Bridgewater Associates LP lessened its position in shares of Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Get Rating) by 39.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Seaboard were worth $1,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Seaboard by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Seaboard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Seaboard by 17.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Seaboard by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 36 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Seaboard by 77.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 39 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 17.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Seaboard alerts:

Shares of SEB stock opened at $4,175.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.31. Seaboard Co. has a 12-month low of $3,577.79 and a 12-month high of $4,400.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Seaboard’s payout ratio is 1.48%.

About Seaboard (Get Rating)

Seaboard Corporation operates as an agribusiness and transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells fresh and frozen pork products to further processors, foodservice operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Seaboard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seaboard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.