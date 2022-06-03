Bridgewater Associates LP Purchases New Shares in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 16,117 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,328,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in W. R. Berkley in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in W. R. Berkley by 1,431.8% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in W. R. Berkley by 264.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,111 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. 49.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WRB. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on W. R. Berkley from $73.33 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.67 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.82.

W. R. Berkley stock opened at $70.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.03 and its 200 day moving average is $61.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 52-week low of $47.13 and a 52-week high of $71.58.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 15.77%. W. R. Berkley’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

