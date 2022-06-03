Bridgewater Associates LP Raises Position in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB)

Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,538 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP owned approximately 0.11% of Mesa Laboratories worth $1,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 227 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 94.1% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 685 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth $249,000. 91.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mesa Laboratories alerts:

In related news, CFO John Sakys sold 930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.29, for a total transaction of $233,699.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mesa Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ MLAB opened at $215.86 on Friday. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $204.28 and a one year high of $333.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $230.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $269.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 616.76 and a beta of 0.54.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.82). Mesa Laboratories had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 1.01%. Research analysts predict that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 182.86%.

Mesa Laboratories Profile (Get Rating)

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products in the United States, Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and sells biological, cleaning, and chemical indicators that are used to assess the effectiveness of sterilization and disinfection processes in the hospital, dental, medical device, and pharmaceutical industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.