Bridgewater Associates LP Sells 26,297 Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Bridgewater Associates LP decreased its holdings in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) by 58.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,764 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 26,297 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $1,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Voya Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in Voya Financial during the third quarter worth $31,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Voya Financial by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 636 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Voya Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Voya Financial during the third quarter worth $37,000.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on VOYA. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $74.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. TheStreet upgraded Voya Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

Shares of NYSE VOYA opened at $67.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Voya Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.97 and a twelve month high of $74.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.61.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.12. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 13.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is currently 9.66%.

Voya Financial Profile (Get Rating)

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.