Bridgewater Associates LP Takes Position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,526,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Markel by 285.7% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 27 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Markel by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 30 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in Markel during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Markel during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Markel during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MKL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Markel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,470.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Markel from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Markel in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,506.67.

Markel stock opened at $1,388.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,408.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,312.41. Markel Co. has a 12 month low of $1,155.00 and a 12 month high of $1,519.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $11.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $16.79 by ($5.46). Markel had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 14.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Markel Co. will post 72.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 50 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,306.00 per share, for a total transaction of $65,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,887,262. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,479.05, for a total value of $2,218,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 208 shares of company stock valued at $272,649 in the last three months. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

