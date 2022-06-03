Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.40 Per Share

Analysts expect Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFGet Rating) to post earnings per share of $3.40 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Brighthouse Financial’s earnings. Brighthouse Financial posted earnings of $5.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 36.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial will report full-year earnings of $14.15 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $15.40 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Brighthouse Financial.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHFGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.52. Brighthouse Financial had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.86 earnings per share. Brighthouse Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

BHF has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brighthouse Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.10.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Brighthouse Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $1,622,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Brighthouse Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $2,229,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 232.3% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 79,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,106,000 after acquiring an additional 55,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Brighthouse Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $796,000. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BHF traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.75. 352,395 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 641,515. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.02. Brighthouse Financial has a one year low of $40.03 and a one year high of $62.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.37.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

