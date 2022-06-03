Brokerages Anticipate Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) to Announce $0.29 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.29 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Burlington Stores’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the lowest is $0.24. Burlington Stores reported earnings of $1.94 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 85.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Burlington Stores will report full-year earnings of $6.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $7.43. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $9.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.41 to $10.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Burlington Stores.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.09). Burlington Stores had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 60.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BURL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Burlington Stores from $329.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Burlington Stores from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Burlington Stores in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Burlington Stores to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Burlington Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter valued at $345,031,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,530,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,223,000 after acquiring an additional 725,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter valued at $158,770,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,658,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,555,000 after acquiring an additional 374,400 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,065,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,634,000 after acquiring an additional 319,849 shares during the period.

Burlington Stores stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $174.23. 10,656 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,433,036. Burlington Stores has a 1-year low of $142.41 and a 1-year high of $357.34. The company has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a PE ratio of 46.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $190.45 and a 200 day moving average of $225.50.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

