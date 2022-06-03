Brokerages Anticipate CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.21 Billion

Equities research analysts expect CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) to post $1.21 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for CME Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.23 billion and the lowest is $1.18 billion. CME Group reported sales of $1.18 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CME Group will report full-year sales of $5.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.89 billion to $5.18 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.03 billion to $5.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CME Group.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.11. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 57.98%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. CME Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CME. Raymond James raised their price objective on CME Group from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on CME Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $267.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on CME Group from $268.00 to $267.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Bank of America lifted their price target on CME Group from $244.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on CME Group from $265.00 to $262.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.47.

CME traded up $5.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $204.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,301,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,720,198. CME Group has a 52 week low of $185.79 and a 52 week high of $256.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $219.35 and its 200-day moving average is $227.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $73.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 52.22%.

In related news, insider Sean Tully sold 4,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.80, for a total transaction of $919,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 72.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 73,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,479,000 after buying an additional 30,812 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 130.7% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 3,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 2,084 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 296.9% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the first quarter valued at $7,143,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 23.5% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CME Group (Get Rating)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CME Group (CME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.