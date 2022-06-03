Brokerages Anticipate CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.62 Billion

Brokerages expect CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) to report sales of $1.62 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for CMS Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.72 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.56 billion. CMS Energy reported sales of $1.56 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CMS Energy will report full-year sales of $7.85 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.54 billion to $8.20 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $8.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.75 billion to $8.70 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow CMS Energy.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 17.65%. CMS Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CMS. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on CMS Energy in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on CMS Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.33.

Shares of CMS traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,573,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,941,116. CMS Energy has a 52 week low of $57.92 and a 52 week high of $73.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.95. The firm has a market cap of $20.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.48%.

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 6,521 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total transaction of $430,972.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dhenuvakonda Rao Venkat sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total value of $69,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,241 shares in the company, valued at $2,438,677.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,224 shares of company stock worth $550,234 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMS. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $188,418,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 743.3% during the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,417,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $169,084,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130,886 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,331,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,142,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613,255 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 17,389.2% during the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,516,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $106,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508,166 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,291,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,710,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,930 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

