Brokerages Anticipate D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Will Post Earnings of $4.54 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) will report $4.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seventeen analysts have made estimates for D.R. Horton’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $4.33 and the highest is $4.92. D.R. Horton posted earnings of $3.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 48.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that D.R. Horton will report full-year earnings of $17.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.89 to $18.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $17.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.29 to $20.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover D.R. Horton.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $4.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.66. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The firm had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $100.00 to $82.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $103.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.71.

NYSE DHI traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $76.28. 3,912,663 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,870,645. D.R. Horton has a 12 month low of $64.13 and a 12 month high of $110.45. The company has a current ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.85 billion, a PE ratio of 5.46, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.45%.

In related news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,948 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total value of $132,405.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,403.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.63, for a total transaction of $92,710.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 49,477 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,686,000 after buying an additional 10,818 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter valued at about $287,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 206.4% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,932 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 3,996 shares during the period. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,924 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 25,952 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after buying an additional 4,137 shares during the period. 81.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

