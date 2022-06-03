Brokerages Anticipate Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $405.39 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA – Get Rating) will report $405.39 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Enova International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $401.78 million and the highest is $409.00 million. Enova International reported sales of $264.72 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 53.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Enova International will report full year sales of $1.67 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.69 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.23 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Enova International.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $386.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.79 million. Enova International had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 17.45%. The business’s revenue was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share.

ENVA has been the topic of several research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Enova International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Maxim Group raised Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Enova International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Enova International from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enova International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

Shares of ENVA traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.35. The stock had a trading volume of 272,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,356. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 14.64 and a current ratio of 14.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.33. Enova International has a 12-month low of $28.80 and a 12-month high of $47.88.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENVA. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Enova International by 10.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 50,973 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 4,697 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Enova International by 3.0% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,011 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Enova International by 0.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,304 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Enova International by 115.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,676 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 21,295 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Enova International by 0.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 433,634 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $14,983,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, Australia, and Canada. The company offers installment loans; line of credit accounts; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

