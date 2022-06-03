Brokerages Anticipate Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U) to Announce $0.84 EPS

Brokerages expect that Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U – Get Rating) will post $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.83 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.84. Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple reported earnings of $0.81 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple will report full year earnings of $3.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.38 to $3.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.68 to $3.77. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple.

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $5.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $5.15. The company had revenue of $85.73 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Shares of GRP.U traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,515 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.96.

