Brokerages Anticipate NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) to Announce $0.28 EPS

Analysts expect that NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.28 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for NETSTREIT’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.26. NETSTREIT posted earnings per share of $0.20 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that NETSTREIT will report full-year earnings of $1.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.16. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow NETSTREIT.

Get NETSTREIT alerts:

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.20). NETSTREIT had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 0.56%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share.

NTST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NETSTREIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of NETSTREIT from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.20.

NTST stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.97. 3,474 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 388,497. NETSTREIT has a one year low of $19.56 and a one year high of $26.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 233.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. NETSTREIT’s payout ratio is presently 888.99%.

In other news, Director Robin Mcbride Zeigler sold 1,563 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.36, for a total value of $33,385.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in NETSTREIT by 47.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in NETSTREIT by 49.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,923,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,411,000 after buying an additional 973,551 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in NETSTREIT by 5,436.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 150,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,554,000 after buying an additional 147,542 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NETSTREIT by 8.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 710,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,795,000 after buying an additional 56,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in NETSTREIT by 27.7% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 30,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 6,575 shares in the last quarter.

NETSTREIT Company Profile (Get Rating)

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NETSTREIT (NTST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NETSTREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETSTREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.