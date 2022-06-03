Brokerages Anticipate Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NYSE:NMG) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NYSE:NMG – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Nouveau Monde Graphite’s earnings. Nouveau Monde Graphite posted earnings per share of ($0.28) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 67.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Nouveau Monde Graphite will report full-year earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.25). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.66 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Nouveau Monde Graphite.

Nouveau Monde Graphite (NYSE:NMG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Shares of NMG stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.48. 34,806 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,329. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.04 and a 200 day moving average of $6.80. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Nouveau Monde Graphite has a 52-week low of $4.92 and a 52-week high of $12.49.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite during the 4th quarter worth about $5,177,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in Nouveau Monde Graphite in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,990,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Nouveau Monde Graphite in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,585,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC acquired a new stake in Nouveau Monde Graphite in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,714,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nouveau Monde Graphite in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,590,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.25% of the company’s stock.

About Nouveau Monde Graphite

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for graphite. The company's flagship project is the Matawinie property that includes 392 mining claims covering an area of 21,750 hectares situated to the north of Montreal, Quebec.

