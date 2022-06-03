Brokerages Anticipate Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $658.87 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) to announce sales of $658.87 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Summit Materials’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $686.52 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $637.30 million. Summit Materials reported sales of $618.53 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Summit Materials will report full-year sales of $2.36 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.24 billion to $2.46 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.41 billion to $2.73 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Summit Materials.

Get Summit Materials alerts:

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The construction company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.03). Summit Materials had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 7.02%. The firm had revenue of $392.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Summit Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SUM. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Summit Materials by 1.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,735,230 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,408,000 after buying an additional 50,440 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Summit Materials by 16.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 137,267 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 19,123 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Summit Materials by 33.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 432,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,069,000 after purchasing an additional 107,523 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Summit Materials by 147.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,898 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 17,816 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Summit Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $566,000.

Shares of NYSE SUM traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.71. The company had a trading volume of 361,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 845,829. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Summit Materials has a twelve month low of $24.08 and a twelve month high of $41.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45 and a beta of 1.30.

Summit Materials Company Profile (Get Rating)

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, and residential and nonresidential end markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Summit Materials (SUM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.