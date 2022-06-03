Brokerages Anticipate Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA) to Post -$0.33 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Tyra Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.35) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.30). The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tyra Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($1.30) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.55) to ($1.07). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.71) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.90) to ($1.50). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Tyra Biosciences.

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.16).

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Tyra Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tyra Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TYRA. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in Tyra Biosciences by 0.5% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 266,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Tyra Biosciences by 619.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Tyra Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Tyra Biosciences by 546.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Tyra Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Institutional investors own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TYRA opened at $6.83 on Tuesday. Tyra Biosciences has a 12 month low of $6.16 and a 12 month high of $31.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.85 and a 200-day moving average of $12.35.

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies to overcome tumor resistance and enhance outcomes for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidate is TYRA-300, a selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR)3 for the treatment of muscle invasive bladder cancer.

