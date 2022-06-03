Brokerages Expect BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) to Post $1.09 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) will report $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for BancFirst’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.01 and the highest is $1.18. BancFirst reported earnings per share of $1.45 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BancFirst will report full-year earnings of $4.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.26 to $5.05. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.33 to $5.43. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover BancFirst.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. BancFirst had a net margin of 32.25% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The business had revenue of $119.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.85 million.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BancFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of BancFirst from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

In related news, major shareholder Main Street Banking Partners L sold 7,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.51, for a total value of $583,428.21. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $412,550,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David E. Rainbolt sold 7,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.51, for a total transaction of $584,170.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $412,550,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 157,089 shares of company stock worth $13,110,617. 35.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 1.9% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 7,642 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 12.7% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 5.4% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,686 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 3.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,111 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 38,480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BANF traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $93.13. 2,729 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,422. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.17. BancFirst has a one year low of $53.77 and a one year high of $92.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio is 29.75%.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

