Brokerages Expect Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Will Announce Earnings of -$2.67 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($2.67) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($4.04) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.81). Biohaven Pharmaceutical posted earnings per share of ($3.23) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will report full year earnings of ($9.85) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($13.30) to ($7.72). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($5.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.62) to ($1.16). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Biohaven Pharmaceutical.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.52) by ($0.45). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($4.21) EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BHVN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $156.00 to $149.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. HC Wainwright cut shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.73.

Shares of BHVN traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $145.99. 38,582 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,673,477. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $120.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.91. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $79.01 and a twelve month high of $151.51.

In related news, CAO George C. Clark sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $594,300.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $575,197.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 12.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 19.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 24.6% in the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases, and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

